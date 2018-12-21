Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has reported the following information:

Dec. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Shanks, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Lawana Chaney, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Dec. 16

INCIDENT

At 12:25 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of Lafayette Street in reference to a report of a male subject appearing to be intoxicated in his vehicle. The officer arrived and spoke with Byron Dun, where he was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Dec. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reese Binegar, 47, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Devon Young, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.

William Brunswick, 19, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.

Dec. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reese Binegar, 47, Chillicothe, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy Pontious, 36, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENT

At 5:27 p.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a report of a theft.

Dec. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Scowden, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Felicia Grimm,32, Washington Court House, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant.

Steven Mottie, 59, Greenfield, was arrested on three counts of misuse of a credit card.

Chase Huntsman, 23, Greenfield, was cited for failure to control.

Dec. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Vernon B. Bennett, 41, Leesburg, was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cole Campbell, 27, Washington Court House, was arrested for obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Wright, 35, Chillicothe was summoned to court after posting bond on a charge of failure to comply with court orders.