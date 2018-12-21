Merry Christmas to all…

Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule in recent days to read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to Addie and Aubree Hoop at Hillsboro House, a local lodging place. Claus rested at Hillsboro House the night before visiting children of all ages at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s Breakfast with Santa fundraising event recently. Mechell Frost, executive director of the senior center, thanked Hillsboro House for putting up the jolly old elf, adding, “Santa loved his warm and comfortable stay.”

