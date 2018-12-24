Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Rhoades, 39, Dayton, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant and for receiving stolen property.

Johnathan Fraker, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and on a failure to appear warrant. INCIDETS

At 2:02 a.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Nellie Street. Officers responded to the area where they observed the vehicle and spoke with a male subject. Upon the investigation of the report, Tyler Rhoades, 39, of Dayton, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant and for receiving stolen property.

At 8:59 a.m., officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Washington Street.

At 1:56 p.m., officers received a report of a fight involving two juveniles that had occurred at the Greenfield Middle School. A report was obtained and charges were filed.

Dec. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Edward Knisley, 39, Greenfield was cited for a vicious canine.

Jesse Binegar, 36, Greenfield arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant out of Franklin County.

Judy Ellars, 32, Washington C.H., was cited with physical control and open container.

Allen Ursell, 40, Greenfield, charged with open container.

Robbie Munyon, 54, Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

INCIDENT

At 11:19 p.m., an officer received a report of a male subject trespassing in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

Dec. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chris Young, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing official business.

INCIDENT

At 7:37 p.m., officers received a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of McKell Avenue. Officers responded to the area where Chris Young, 38, of Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing official business.