Local veteran recognized

State Rep. Shane Wilkin made a surprise visit to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center Saturday for local veteran Major Floyd “Mac” McCray’s 95th birthday open house. Wilkin presented McCray and his wife Judy with an official proclaimation from the Ohio State House recognizing McCray for his years of service in World War II, Korea and the Cold War, and his service to his communty as well which included helping with construction of the Highland County Veterans Memorial at the rear of court house square. Pictured are Wilkin, McCray and his wife Judy, standing behind him.

By Tim Colliver

tcolliver@aimmediamidwest.com

State Rep. Shane Wilkin made a surprise visit to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center Saturday for local veteran Major Floyd “Mac” McCray’s 95th birthday open house. Wilkin presented McCray and his wife Judy with an official proclaimation from the Ohio State House recognizing McCray for his years of service in World War II, Korea and the Cold War, and his service to his communty as well which included helping with construction of the Highland County Veterans Memorial at the rear of court house square. Pictured are Wilkin, McCray and his wife Judy, standing behind him.