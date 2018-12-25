McCray signs ‘The Greatest Generation’

At an open house held Saturday at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro, a large crowd was in attendance for retired Major Floyd “Mac” McCray’s 95th birthday celebration. Here he is seen autographing a copy of “The Greatest Generation,” a 1998 book by journalist Tom Brokow that told the story of those like McCray who came of age during the Great Depression and went on to defend the cause of freedom in World War II. Another photo of McCray and his wife is inside today’s edition of The Times-Gazette.

