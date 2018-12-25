Former chief indicted

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County Grand Jury has indicted former New Vienna chief of police Clint Brown.

Brown was indicted with one count of theft in office, and two counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

Of the “deception to obtain a dangerous drug” charges, Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard W. “Rick” Moyer clarified that they allege “basically, doctor shopping.” In general, doctor shopping is thought of as seeing multiple treatment providers to obtain prescription medications illicitly.

All three charges are felony offenses of the fourth degree.

The bill of indictment states the time frame for the alleged activity is from Jan. 9, 2017 through Feb. 6, 2018.

SPD officer charged

In an unrelated case, two charges were filed against a Sabina police officer, alleging “unauthorized use of property — computer, cable, or telecommunication property.”

The charges against Sabina Police Department officer Joshua M. Riley, of Washington Court House, were filed in Clinton County Municipal Court as felony offenses, said Moyer.

According to Moyer, Riley is charged with illegal use of LEADS — which stands for Law Enforcement Automated Data System — and with illegal use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway, which is an electronic information network that allows Ohio law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice data.

Both charges are felonies of the fifth degree.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled to be held in court on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

