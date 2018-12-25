Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hugh Hunt, 65, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file registration.

Bradley Kinnett, 32, of Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

Matthew McVicker, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Brenda Davis, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Allen Greene, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft by deception.

Lucinda Hicks, 30, of Seaman, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lori Johnson, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash on North High Street at the intersection of Hobart Drive. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Robert Cramer, 74, of Hillsboro, was stopped at the light when a vehicle operated by Justin Fisher, 35, of Columbus, was unable to stop in time and struck the Cramer vehicle causing functional damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.