SATH’s 15th annual Sweetheart Charity Ball

The 15th annual SATH Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball is scheduled for Feb. 16th at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend your money if you’re going to get your sweetheart something,” Linda Allen told The Times-Gazette.

Allen is the executive director of Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH), a non-profit organization that assists children with disabilities by sponsoring programs such as the annual Valentine’s dance.

The organization provides activities, programs and services for special needs children who live in Highland, Adams, Brown, Fayette and Clinton counties.

“The affair is a very elegant evening with dinner, dancing, hors d’ouvres and desserts,” she said. “And you’ll also be helping a charity and supporting SATH and all of our special needs kids.”

The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m., with attire for the evening being semi-formal/formal.

Music will be provided by Cincinnati’s “Different Hats Music,” and the $100 per couple ticket price includes a photo of each couple, in addition to door prizes, appetizers, dinner and dancing the night away.

And again this year, child care will be available for $25 per family with volunteers from KAMP Dovetail providing the service.

“Even if they have 10 kids, it’s still $25,” Allen said. “We have one family with six foster kids that’ll be coming and it’s just $25 per family, and they get their food and everything, it’s all included.”

She said that SATH has 40 reserved rooms at a reduced rate for those that would like to spend the night.

The charity ball got its start, Allen said, when she was looking for another fundraiser for SATH and its annual KAMP Dovetail program at Rocky Fork State Park. KAMP Dovetail is a five-day, four-night summer camp held the third week of June for children in SATH’s coverage area with special needs.

“We were thinking that some special needs kids never get a chance to attend a prom and this was a chance for us to have a ball for some of them,” she said. “It’s primarily for other couples, but a few special needs kids will dress up, maybe get a date, and have a chance to do something they might not otherwise get to experience.”

If you can’t attend the charity ball but would like to support it, Allen said her organization needs table sponsors, whose names are listed in the program and on the table they sponsor.

For tickets and information, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or visit www.kampdovetail.com to purchase tickets.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Different Hats Music will be performing at the 15th annual SATH Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball coming up Saturday night, Feb. 16 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Different-Hats-pic-1.jpg Different Hats Music will be performing at the 15th annual SATH Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball coming up Saturday night, Feb. 16 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. Courtesy photo

‘Magical night out’ benefits KAMP Dovetail