Baldridge makes a deal

Greenfield resident Bonnie Baldridge, left, is pictured with show host Wayne Brady during a taping this summer of “Let’s Make A Deal” that was filmed in Van Nuys, Calif. Baldridge, who works in accounts payable for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools, said the show will air on CBS sometime from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10. She said there are two “Let’s Make A Deal” shows that air during that one-hour time slot and she is not sure which one her’s will be. She said she would be glad to talk about the experience she and a daughter had on the show after it airs, but until then she did not want to give away too many details. “It was a lot of fun, I’ll tell you that,” she said. “…It was rather a spur of the moment event, not to mention a one in a lifetime opportunity. The whole crew, as well as the other contestants, were so much fun and very friendly, so we had a blast, as you can imagine.”

