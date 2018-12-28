Hello everyone. Happy new year. Wow! I can’t believe it is going to be 2019 in a few days. This year has flown by. When you do what you love it goes by quickly.

I don’t make new year’s resolutions since I can’t keep them, but it’s fun to think you can. I am starting my 34th year at the newspaper and still doing what I love.

In The Kitchen With Sharon has been so much fun. As I am out in our community, mostly shopping, I run into lots of friends that say they love the column and look forward to it each week. Please call or email me and I would love to share your favorite recipe. That can be your new year’s resolution — to send me a recipe.

Most of us do traditional sauerkraut and pork for new year’s eve, but as for me and my family, it is sauerkraut and ribs served with mashed potatoes and corn bread in an iron skillet. Delicious. It’s also very easy as you can make as much or little as you want. I make a big roaster full. I like to warm it up the next day. Even if you don’t know how to cook, you can fix this easily. Get either kraut in a can, jar or bag. I like the bags, but my son likes the cans. Who knows why? Some folks use their crock pot. I use a big roasting pan, add my kraut, and put the ribs on top. Bake at 350 degrees for about three hours. That’s it. Very simple.

Or, you can do a pork roast or pork loin. Put it in the roaster and cover with kraut. Bake and you are ready for dinner.

I like to fix meals that are simple as it gives me more time for other things during the holidays.

I have a friend that use to work with me, Connie Anderkin Gifford. Not only is she a friend, but a very amazing person. She also introduced me to the computer. Thank you Connie. It changed my world. She is always doing for others and does a lot for her family. She also has a yellow brick road in her back yard. I know she is laughing on that one. Sorry, Connie, I couldn’t resist telling everyone of your yellow brick road.

I was chatting with Connie on Facebook a few weeks ago, asked her to send me a recipe, and she did. I thought this recipe would be good for New Year’s Eve parties. It is called sauerkraut salad. I had never heard of it, but I am so glad she shared it with all of us..

Here’s the recipe:

2 cans shredded sauerkraut

1 onion chopped and diced

1 green pepper chopped and diced

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup sugar

Connie says she is going to use brown sugar the next time instead of the white since it is more healthy.

Mix it all together, place it in a heavy Dutch oven or heavy bowl, and place the bowl in the refrigerator. It’s best after two days, so make it ahead of time.

It’s great as a side, but Connie says she is going to try it on hot dogs later in the week.

This would be great for your New Year’s party served over hot dogs. I am going to fix it.

Happy new year!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

