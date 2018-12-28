Shipping label leads to charges

One Greenfield resident has been ordered to no longer own animals, and another Greenfield resident is facing a charge, after an abandoned kitten was found under a Ross County bridge, according to Brad Adams, humane agent and outreach director for the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).

Adams said that while a family was traveling on Thrifton Road in Ross County, they found a kitten in a box, under a train trestle bridge. Adams said the kitten was OK, and that the family that found it has since adopted it.

“They were just traveling down Thrifton Road, going toward Paint Creek, when they saw the kitten,” Adams said.

Adams and fellow FRHS agent Nick Marando were able to track down Brian Hamilton, 44, and Sharon Bowles, 63, both of Greenfield, in September after a shipping label was found on the box that held the kitten, a news release from Adams said.

According to Adams, Bowles told agents that she and Hamilton decided not to keep the kitten after they acquired it from a friend. He said that within two miles from the location where they acquired the kitten, Hamilton and Bowles stopped their vehicle, and left the kitten under the bridge.

Hamilton was found guilty last week on a second-degree misdemeanor animal abandonment charge in Chillicothe Municipal Court. He was also ordered not own any more animals, forfeit any current animals he owns to the Ross County Humane Society, pay a $50 fine, complete 15 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for one year, according to Adams.

Adams said he was told that Hamilton forfeited a dog.

Bowles, 63, was charged with abandoning animals, a second-degree misdemeanor. She has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Jan. 7 in Chillicothe Municipal Court, the news release said.

“I am pleased that the judge ordered Hamilton not to own any more animals. If a person can’t be responsible with the life of an animal, they don’t need any,” said Marando, according to the news release.

The Ross County Humane Society entered into a contract with the Fayette Regional Humane Society in May to provide humane agent services. Since the contract went into effect, FRHS has investigated more than 30 reports of cruelty to animals, the news release said.

Ross County residents can report animal cruelty by calling the Ross County Humane Society at 740-775-6808 or the Fayette Regional Humane Society at 740-335-8126.

“The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It receives less than 2 percent of its support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission,” the news release said. “The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.”

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

FHSlogo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Fayette-Human-logo.jpg FHSlogo

Humane officer says Greenfield pair abandoned kitten