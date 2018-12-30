Noon train, Bell’s theater and big parade

Editor’s note — As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’re taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1869, the Highland Weekly News reported that the number of graves of those who died in defense of the American Union was now at 193,000. The article about the recent War of the Rebellion admitted that of the 300,000 recorded dead, the identities of nearly 100,000 would probably never be known.

Schilly & Swartz, located on Trimble’s Old Corner at High and Short Streets in Hillsboro, had just received a new fall and winter line of hats, boots and shoes. The business also featured custom work made to order, with prices guaranteed until Feb. 1, 1870.

Real estate transfers included David Morris to Ambrose Emery, 100 acres in New Market township for $383.33. Clinton Murphy deeded land he had in New Market Township to his daughter Rebecca, 103 acres for $225, and Rebecca received even more from her mother Frances, getting another 108 acres for $275.

In a letter to the editor, a Ms. Boardman of Hoghland’s Crossing took issue with a recent article, writing that in her opinion, the paper was “coming out at the little end of the horn.”

Lastly, it was reported that the noon train had not yet been taken off the schedule, and readers were reassured that it would probably be continued permanently.

This week in 1911, the Hillsboro Dispatch reported that voters approved a bond issue in a special election for construction of the Hillsboro Armory building. The measure was approved by an overwhelming majority, with a total vote of 768-20.

At Bell’s Opera House, the theatre production of “A Bachelor’s Honeymoon” was being presented, starring Fred Clement and Mary Bigelow. The ad said it was a guaranteed attraction, with ticket prices ranging from 25 to 75 cents, depending on seat location.

Finch & Finch on North High Street advised customers to watch for the famous oil delivery wagon. They invited their customers to try their smokeless oil and DRC gasolines for a bright light and a clean, hot fire.

Christmas shopping was in full swing at Charles Kerns department store on East Main Street in Hillsboro. The big sale began on Monday, Dec. 4 with presents that were sure to please.

The Norfolk & Western railway released its passenger train schedule. Travelers could leave Hillsboro on No. 185 daily at 7:30 a.m. and arrive at Sardinia 20 miles away at 8:30 a.m., then transfer to No. 36 and leave for Cincinnati at 9:34 a.m. Arrival time in the Queen City was scheduled for 11:25 a.m.

In news from Shakleton, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Roush welcomed a baby boy, and Harley Cluff and his family were guests of the Ed Chaney family at Dunn’s Chapel.

This week in 1955, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the Christmas shopping season had arrived, with most stores reporting a busy weekend with lots of toys for parents to choose from. On hand were baby buggies, Davy Crockett apparel and other items, tops, cars, wagons, and cowboy and space travel outfits.

Uncle Sam came calling in the peacetime draft as five men received their Selective Service cards. The clerk for the local draft board said the five would report to the induction center in Cincinnati Monday, Dec. 5.

Albers Supermarket in Hillsboro advertised a 21-count package of Christmas cards for 39 cents, a one-pound box of chocolate-covered cherries for 49 cents, and Patsy Ann coffee, 79 cents per can.

The Colony Theatre had “two top-notch hits” on tap for moviegoers. Showing Tuesday through Thursday was “The Long Gray Line” starring Tyrone Power and Maureen O’ Hara, followed by Paul Henreid in “Pirates of Tripoli.” Coming Sunday was James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause.”

State Representative Arthur Milner of Leesburg was one of 68 delegates chosen to attend a White House conference in Washington, D.C. The Ohio delegation was joining some 2,000 others from across the nation.

New car buyers could check out the Buick Roadster Riviera for 1956 at Banya’s Buick in Hillsboro. The dealer described the new model as a “wonderful new ride” with new Frigidaire air conditioning available at a new low price — just phone 882 to schedule a test drive.

This week in 1974, the Press-Gazette reported that an economic recession was on the horizon based on rising unemployment, which hit 6 percent. The paper said it was a post-election blow to the new administration of Gerald Ford, who took office after Richard Nixon resigned the presidency on Aug. 8.

The first major snowfall of the winter hit Highland County, with official weather observer Tom Knott measuring 9.1 inches at his weather station.

Hillsboro’s biggest-ever Christmas parade rolled through town, kicking off the 1974 Christmas shopping season. The Press-Gazette and Sinking Spring School floats walked away with the most honors, ranging from the judge’s award and best self-made float, to the most original.

At G.C. Murphy’s in the Highlands Plaza Shopping Center and on West Main Street, holiday shoppers could pick up a new cassette recorder for $19.94, an eight-roll pack of Christmas wrapping paper for $2.47 and a new portable black and white TV to put under the tree for $69.94.

Kaufmann’s department store urged shoppers to be a smart Santa and shop with them. Hamilton Beach hand mixers were $7.99, an automatic coffee percolator was $9.99 and a new Proctor-Silex toaster could be had for $15.55.

The Hillsboro post office said “’tis the season to mail early,” urging customers to mail packages before Dec. 10 and cards before Dec. 15, 1974. It cost a dime to mail a letter and eight cents to send a postcard.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_look-back-logo-4.jpg

A look back at news items through the years