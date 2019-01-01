Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Dec. 24-30, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 277 911 calls, answered 118 requests for service, dispatched 116 fire and EMS runs, took 27 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance complaint in the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50 at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 25. The female victim had visible injuries consistent with an assault. The male half of the dispute left prior to officers arriving. A warrant has been filed for his arrest on one count of domestic violence.

On Dec. 27 at 3:21 p.m. a citizen came to the lobby of the Highland County Justice Center to report a firearm stolen from his residence. A deputy took an offense report and is currently investigating the incident.

An employee of a Lynchburg business called the sheriff’s office at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 28 to report three individuals banging on the door after closing time, demanding to be let in. A deputy responded to the scene and located the subjects in question still outside the business. They were trespassed off the property. No charges were filed.