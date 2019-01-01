Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARREST

Ronald L. Brayant, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft, criminal trespassing, and public intoxication.

Dec. 28

ACCIDENTS

David Grover, 64, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North High Street and failed to stop for the red light at the intersection of North Street. Kevin Remmy, 53, of Hillsboro, had entered the intersection, traveling westbound, when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported. Grover was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

The police department received a call of a crash on John Street. near the Highland County Fairgrounds. The caller stated that a vehicle had lost control and struck a fence located at the Highland County Fairgrounds entrance gate. The driver of the vehicle was later located and admitted to losing control and damaging the fence. Joshua Arnold, 29, of Manchester, was cited for failure to maintain control, failure to stop after the accident, and driving under suspension.

Linda Bowman, 68, of Hillsboro, was stopped in traffic on North High Street while attempting to make a left turn into a private residence when her vehicle was struck in a rear end type collision. Tad O’Bryant, 20, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound and failed to see the stopped vehicle in time, causing disabling damage to his vehicle. No injuries were reported. O’Bryant was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

The police department investigated a hit skip crash in the 100 block of West Main Street. Karen Cundiff, of Hillsboro, and Sherry Macdowell, of Winchester, reported that while their vehicles were parked in the uptown area, an unknown vehicle had hit both and caused functional damage. The unknown vehicle then continued traveling eastbound leaving the scene.

Dec. 30

ARREST

Lester M. Leffler, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.