Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bryan Knisley, 46, Greenfield, was cited for fictitious plates.

David Knisley, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 1:07 p.m., an officer received a report of a theft in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

Dec. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield was arrested on a warrant out of the Highland County Sheriffs Office for burglary.

Dec. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bradley L. Yates, 42, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Richard Scowden, 22, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated Trespass.

Dec. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Peggy Binegar, 62, Bainbridge was arrested for aprobation violation.

Whyette Copas, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

John Hartman, 50, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for a larceny/theft indictment from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Cassandra Parr, 35, Greenfield, was cited for expired tags.

INCIDENTS

At 7:47 p.m. an, officer received a tip on the whereabouts of a possible stolen vehicle. Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was notified of the recovery, and Whyette Copas, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Dec. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Eric Ford, 29, Sabina, arrested on warrants from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sabina Police Department and Aadult Parole Authority.

Harley Mussetter, 24, Sabina, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobbi Munyan, 35, Sabina arrested on a warrant from the Greenfield Police Department for violation of a court order. To serve remaining 166 days in jail.

Christopher Holt, 31 Washington C.H., was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Dec. 29

ARREST/CITATION

Jaime Wittkugle, 43, Washington C.H., was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Dec. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield was arrested for an obstructing official business warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Throckmorton, 29, Middletown, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Clinton County.

INCIDENTS

At 4:43 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle failing to use a signal while making a left turn. Officers initiated a traffic stop with that vehicle in the area of North Street and Edgewood Ave. During the investigation of the traffic stop, officers observed a male subject inside the vehicle that was known to have an outstanding warrant. Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for a warrant for obstructing official business and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 6:36 p.m., an officer responded to the 200 block of McClain Avenue in reference to an overdose. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District also responded to the area and the male was transported to the Greenfield Area Medical Center for further medical assistance.