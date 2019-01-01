Man sent back to prison

WILMINGTON — Originally guilty of three burglary-related charges, plus drug theft and seven counts of misdemeanor criminal damaging, a Hillsboro man has resumed serving a three-year prison term after he violated community control requirements.

Christopher L. Robinson, 30, and a co-defendant went on a crime spree Jan. 12, 2017 in Wilmington, breaking into residences and busting out vehicle windows in the areas of Timber Glen Drive, Meadow Ridge Circle, Sylvan Drive and Willow Bend Drive.

As part of a negotiated settlement, prosecutors and the defendant jointly recommended a three-year prison term, with prosecution indicating it would not oppose early judicial release after Robinson served 180 days provided he had a positive prison record.

He reportedly did not have any major infractions while in prison, and was granted an early release — with the prison term suspended. Judge William B. McCracken, retired, put Robinson on community control sanctions for a three-year period, with successful completion of a program at the STAR Community Justice Center a requirement.

After completing STAR, though, he failed to comply with drug-testing protocol multiple times and also failed to report to his supervision officer. At a court hearing, Robinson’s term of community control was extended to four years, and he was ordered to complete the relapse program at STAR.

He completed the STAR Relapse Program on Aug. 31, 2018, but never came to see the supervision department afterward.

According to court documents, at a late November hearing in front of Magistrate Helen L. Rowlands, Robinson requested to serve the rest of his prison term.

In late December, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck re-instated the balance of the original three-year prison term, granting credit for 583 days the defendant had already served in custody, including time spent in jail, at STAR, and in prison.

Upon release from prison, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority will monitor Robinson for three years, according to court documents.

The co-defendant in the case, Justin J. Stephens, 21, no residence listed, received a two-year prison term, with time credit for 96 days in custody, in mid-April 2017.

Both Robinson and Stephens are obligated to pay restitution to five victims.

Robinson, co-defendant went on Wilmington crime spree