Greenfield woman hurt in car-semi

A Greenfield woman was sent to Highland District Hospital and later transported to a Dayton facility with undetermined injuries when her car side-swiped a semi-tractor trailer early Wednesday afternoon about a half-mile north of the Hillsboro city limits on U.S. Route 62 near the Hillsboro House of Prayer. According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brenda Frederick of Greenfield was southbound driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when it drifted left of center and collided with a Wooster Motor Ways semi-tractor trailer. Troopers at the scene told The Times-Gazette that Frederick wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The driver of the semi declined treatment at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

