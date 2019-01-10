Peterson sworn in as president pro tempore

​COLUMBUS — State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington C.H.) on Monday was sworn in for a second term as president pro tempore of the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 133rd General Assembly.

“It is an honor to once again be trusted by my colleagues to fill this leadership role, and I am eager to begin working with the new members of our Senate family on issues that are important to them and their constituents,” said Peterson. “I look forward to working over the next two years to maintain Ohio’s balanced budget, reduce barriers to economic development, and continue to build on the many successes we had in the 132nd General Assembly.”

Peterson represents the 17th Senate District, which encompasses all or part of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties. He is an eighth generation farmer who still farms part-time with his family in Fayette County.

Other members of the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus leadership team who were sworn in during Monday’s special ceremonies include: Senator Larry Obhof (R-Medina) re-elected as senate president; Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green) re-elected as majority floor leader; and Senator Matt Huffman (R-Lima) newly elected as majority whip.

To watch Monday’s session, visit https://www.ohiochannel.org/video/ohio-senate-1-7-2019.

Submitted by Dan Lusheck, Senate Majority Communications.

The Ohio Senate Leadership Team is pictured, from left, Majority Whip Matt Huffman, Senate President Larry Obhof, President Pro Tempore Bob Petersonand Majority Floor Leader Randy Gardner. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Peterson-pic-1.jpg The Ohio Senate Leadership Team is pictured, from left, Majority Whip Matt Huffman, Senate President Larry Obhof, President Pro Tempore Bob Petersonand Majority Floor Leader Randy Gardner. Submitted photo Senator Bob Peterson is joined by his wife, Lisa, as he takes the oath of office for the 133rd General Assembly. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Peterson-pic-2.jpg Senator Bob Peterson is joined by his wife, Lisa, as he takes the oath of office for the 133rd General Assembly. Submitted photo