The best cigars and Red Skelton at the Colony

Editor’s note —- We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1886, the Hillsborough Gazette reported the death of William Scott, a prominent attorney and banker in Highland County. The 76-year-old Scott was only one of two attorneys practicing law in the county and in 1837 was the county prosecutor.

J.M. Jones had a small tobacco shop at 28 S. High St. in Hillsboro, and advertised he had the best two-for-a-nickel cigars in town. Next door at Quinn’s Drug Store, coal could be had for $2 per wagon load.

A new boot and shoe shop opened on High Street in Hillsboro in the Mattill building. J.M. Bales advertised all kinds of work on short notice, with special attention given to repairing.

The Hillsboro Hardware Company told readers that “if Old Crimp was after you,” you needed one of their new first class, low-priced heating stoves, all complete with new patterns and finish, for $3 and up.

Mr. W.A. Hartman wrote to the paper “I see you Gazette people are in favor of a district telephone system.” He advocated what he saw as something better in the Gamewell Fire Alarm Apparatus, which would allow people to ring into the local fire station in an emergency through small boxes installed throughout Hillsboro. He felt that eight of them would be sufficient.

This week in 1947, the Press-Gazette reported that in the Berrysville community, Jacob Brooks is the “boss hoss trader” and continually has an eye to business in that line. The paper encouraged all aspiring jockeys to give him a try.

Three of the four Highland County officials who were elected in November began their terms in office. Hugh Pence was named chairman of the board of the county commissioners, E.C. Wisecup began a two-year term as state representative and Albert Daniels of Greenfield started a two-year term as state senator.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club revived its annual Hobby Fair for the first time since before World War II started. The organization announced it would be held sometime in April.

At the Colony Theatre, “The Show-Off” was showing with Red Skelton “muffing his way into the heart of beauteous blonde Marilyn Maxwell.” The MGM “laugh riot” also featured Marjorie Main, Virginia O’ Brien, Leon Ames and Eddie “Rochester” Anderson.

Hamilton High School’s undefeated basketball team suffered its first loss of the 1947 season, falling to the Tigers of McClain high school, 46-33.

Smoked picnic hams were on sale at the Hillsboro Kroger 35 cents a pound. Freshly ground hamburger was also 35 cents a pound, Kroger skinless wieners were 39 cents a pound, milk was 37 cents for two quarts, and a dozen fresh eggs were 43 cents.

In Mowrystown, the grand opening of Spicer’s Food Market was Saturday Jan. 11, in the red front brick building on the corner downtown. Paul and Betty Spicer said the new store would be modern and self-service, with a full line of groceries, wearing apparel and notions.

This week in 1965, the front page of the Press-Gazette showed two views of the new wing of Hillsboro High School, taken from the roof of the existing school. Construction had progressed to the third floor of the structure with hopes it would be open in the fall for the 1965-66 school year.

The city of Hillsboro reported a total of 37 arrests for the preceding month of December. Most of the offenders were for public intoxication, speeding and driving a car with no tail lights. City police reported that arrests were down slightly for the entire year of 1964, with Chief W. T. Woolard reporting his officers cuffed 654 perpetrators.

Schraw Brothers invited readers to enjoy the new color TV shows with a new 1965 RCA Victor Color set for as low as $349.95. For a free home demonstration, they asked customers to call to see “the most trusted name in television.”

The cake of the week at Pence’s Bakery at 132 S. High St. in Hillsboro was chocolate ripple, and for the second week of the new year, a jelly roll was 29 cents.

The Hillsboro Auto Company told readers to start the new year with a good used car. A ’62 Comet, with four-doors, a six-cylinder engine, radio, heater and white wall tires was $1,895. For$445, they had a 1958 Oldsmobile Super 88, four-door station wagon with a V-8 and automatic transmission. A Ford Galaxie hard top from 1959 was $745 and had a V-8 engine, automatic transmission, radio and heater.

This week in 1995, the Press-Gazette reported the first Relay for Life was being planned by the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser, which began in Tacoma, Wash. in 1986, was tentatively being planned for later in the summer.

The winter’s first snow and ice storm of the year made everything more difficult and caused upwards of 25 different auto accidents, including a crash involving a school bus.

Thirty-two new state senators were sworn in for the start of the 1995-96 term, including Cooper Snyder of Hillsboro. He expressed confidence in putting forth legislation to address the wants and needs of the 14th District.

Harold and Mary Huffman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Sinking Spring gym. On the flip side of the coin, Dennis and Sandy West of Lynchburg announced the birth of their second child, with little Hannah Lee weighing in at 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces.

In sports, Hillsboro’s Lady Indians mounted a pressure defense, but still lost to McClain’s Lady Tigers 57-44. Lynchburg-Clay’s Lady Mustangs improved their record to 7-2 in the season, upending the girls from Fairfield by 20 points in a final score of 71-51.

At Bob & Carl’s three locations, shoppers could get ground beef for 88 cents a pound and three one-gallon jugs of Glacier Valley water for a dollar.

For a limited time, Arby’s in Hillsboro rang in the new year with half-price melts, cheddar or Swiss cheese for only 99 cents.

