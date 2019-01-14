Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 10

INCIDENT

At 2:33 p.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 300 block of Lyndon Avenue.

Jan. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for attempted burglary and tampering with evidence out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. He was also arrested for possession of drugs.

INCIDENTS

At 11:39 a.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 300 block of South Street.

At 4:23 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious male in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue. Officers responded to the area where they observed a male subject fitting the description provided to the officers. Officers were able to identify the male and knowing that he had an outstanding warrant, he was placed under arrest. Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

Jan. 12

ARREST/CITATION

Bradley A. Clay, 24, Greenfield, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to report to jail.

Jan. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Marianela Guerreno-Medran, 27, Chillicothe, was arrested for domestic violence.

Frederick Myers, 65, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control.

INCIDENT

At 1:52 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of South Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon officers’ arrival it was determined that a male subject had been assaulted. Marianela Guerreno-Medran, 27, Chillicothe, was charged with domestic violence.