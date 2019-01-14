Hillsboro man reportedly injured in crash

A Hillsboro man was injured and a passenger in the vehicle he was driving was partially ejected in a Jan. 9 accident in Coshocton County, according to the WHIZ-TV.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle rollover on SR 643 near Keene Township Road 195.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, WHIZ reported that it was found that a van operated by 47 year-old Dale Brown, of Hillsboro, lost control on the snow covered roadway, went off the left side, and overturned. A passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Emma Shrock of Somerset, was ejected from the vehicle and partially trapped beneath the van.

Shrock was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center by Coshocton County EMS. Her condition is unknown at this time. Brown and another passenger, 34 year-old David Shrock of Somerset, were treated at the scene and released, according to WHIZ.