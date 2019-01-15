Wood stove causes RFL area fire

A malfunctioning wood pellet stove caused an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in damage to a home at 11265 North Shore Dr., just east of North Beach Road in the Rocky Fork Lake, according to Chief Dave Manning of the Paint Creek Joint/EMS Fire District.

Manning told The Times-Gazette that the call of a structure fire came in at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, and when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames erupting from the east side of the home, which was owned by Roy and Pamela Hansford of Hillsboro.

“They were in the process of remodeling the home and were not currently residing in it,” Manning said. “They had gone to check on the wood pellet stove before they went to work and upon arrival, opened the door and saw smoke and called the fire department.”

He said there was substantial smoke and fire damage to the home, with the fire damage mainly confined to the living room where the pellet stove was and into the attic space.

Fire crews from the Brushcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District and Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department all rendered mutual aid to Paint Creek firefighters, Manning said.

