In the Kitchen with Sharon

Hello everyone! It looks like we are in for a snowy weekend. Lets see, what should we fix? We need something good and hot…

I made chili, roasted potatoes and carrots, plus a bacon meat loaf last weekend, and I made a chocolate cake. I need to get back on my diet, but I love to cook all the good stuff!

I know what we can make: sloppy Joes. I got this recipe from my sister, Connie Hatfield Kelly, and she got it off a match book years and years ago. She always made this for our family get-togethers. Everyone loves sloppy Joes. It is so nice to make a big pan of it as the more you heat it up, the better it gets. If you are expecting a big crowd, it is easy to double the amount. I use three pounds of ground beef.

• One half cup catsup

• One jar of chili sauce (Sometimes I add more chili sauce. I always buy two in case I want to add more.)

• Brown sugar (I start off with two heaping tablespoons, and again, I add more to get the sweetness I want. I like mine kind of sweet.)

• One half cup sweet relish (I do a lot of tasting to get the perfect taste I am looking for.)

Brown your ground beef with onions and drain the excess grease off, add chili sauce, catsup, brown sugar and sweet relish. Mix it all together and simmer. I make slaw and serve on a bun. It’s the perfect winter meal!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

Shown is a pan of Sharon's sloppy Joes.

Sloppy Joes: the perfect winter meal