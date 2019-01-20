Man found dead in vehicle on North Shore Drive

A 41-year-old male was found dead Saturday inside a vehicle at a North Shore Drive business, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Barrera said that at 8:23 a.m. Saturday, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a business on North Shore Drive regarding a male subject found in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived at the location and found a male deceased in a vehicle. The man was identified as 41-year-old John Peacock.

The investigation into the incident is pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-393-1421. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Tip 411.

