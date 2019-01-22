Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Aubreah Hale, 22, Hillsboro, was arrested for trespassing in a habitation.

Jennifer Parr, 42, Hillsboro, was arrested for trespassing in a habitation.

Frank West, 45, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Robert Anderson, 63, Mainville, was issued a citation for disorderly by intoxication.

Joshua Brannon, 37, Wilmington, was arrested on a bench warrant for a furlough violation. He is to serve 164 days in jail.

Justin Stubbs, 40, South Salem, was arrested for a warrant on a parole violation.

INCIDENT

At 10:51 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a report of suspicious male who was possibly intoxicated. Upon the investigation of the incident, Robert Anderson, 63, Mainville, was issued a citation for disorderly by intoxication.

Jan. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Samantha West, 28, Greenfieldm was arrested on a warrant for theft out of the Hillsboro Police Department.

Kimberly Denney, 19, Greenfield, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

INCIDENTS

At 12:14 p.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 1000 block of LaFayette Street.

At 10:15 p.m., officers received a report of an public indecent exposur in the 600 block of McKell Avenue.

Jan. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Logan M. Davis, 23, Marysville, was arrested for violation of a court order. Furlough was revoked and he is to serve 99 days in jail.

INCIDENT

At 1:23 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Street in reference to a report of child endangerment.

Jan. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cameron Coleman, 28, Chillicothe, was arrested for domestic violence.

A 16-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for domestic violence and assault.

Kayla Gibson, 23, Hillsboro was arrested on a warrant for criminal damaging.

Brandon Everhart, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for criminal trespass, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENTS

At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Spring Street in reference to a report of a domestic complaint. During the course of the investigation it was determined by officers that a victim had been assaulted. Cameron Coleman, 28, of Chillicothe, was arrested for domestic violence.

At 12:51 p.m., an officer received a report of an assault in the 100 block of Jefferson Street.

At 5:10 p.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of Spring Street in reference to a report of a disturbance. Upon the arrival of officers, it was found that the male half of the report had departed the area. Officers were able to locate the male several minutes later. Brandon Everhart, 37, of Greenfield, was then arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and for criminal trespass, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct by intoxication.