Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Jan. 14-20, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 268 911 calls, answered 152 requests for service, dispatched 161 fire and EMS runs, took 28 offense reports and investigated seven traffic crashes.

On Jan. 16 at 12:53 a.m. a citizen came to the Highland County Justice Center to report someone pouring bleach in the gas tank of his vehicle. A deputy interviewed the complainant and obtained written statements from witnesses. The incident remains under investigation.

A property owner in the 8000 block of U.S. Route 50 called the sheriff’s office at 12:38 p.m. on Jan. 16 to report a breaking and entering. Sometime over night unknown suspects entered a locked structure and stole several items. A deputy took an offense report and is currently investigating the incident.

At 3:52 a.m. on Jan. 17 an employee of a business in the 1000 block of U.S. Route 50 called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious vehicle sitting in their parking lot. A deputy checked the lot and all vehicles in the area. Everything was found to be secure.

A deputy was dispatched to a Springer Road residence at 8:33 p.m. on Jan. 20 to investigate a report of suspicious noises. The premises were checked and everything was found to be secure.