Hillsboro man hurt in rollover crash

A one-vehicle rollover accident at 7 p.m. Monday night near Folsom sent a Hillsboro man to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, from where he was later flown via helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

According to Trooper Kyle Prose of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, George Bryant of Hillsboro was driving a 2006 Ford Escape when it went off the left side of the roadway on SR 247 south of Berrysville Road near Folsom.

The vehicle then overturned and struck an embankment in a creek bed, Prose said. He described Bryant as being alert and responsive prior to being transported by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District paramedics.

The accident remains under investigation.

