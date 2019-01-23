Wilmington PD chief on leave; others subject of probe

Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand was placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of investigations of department personnel and a review of internal procedures, following the advice of the city’s legal counsel, Brett Geary with Clemans and Nelson, Mayor John Stanforth announced Wednesday afternoon.

The decision comes in the wake of several investigations involving two current officers, a former patrol officer, and an administrative assistant. Two investigations are currently pending, according to city officials.

“The City of Wilmington takes all allegations of misconduct against employees very seriously, which is why we have sought independent investigations into allegations against our officers and staff,” Stanforth said.

He said separate investigations of alleged misconduct involve Chief Detective Josh Riley and Officer Anthony Mitchell, who are on administrative leave and currently under investigation, former Officer Jerry Popp, and Anna Collins, the department’s administrative assistant, who has also been placed on administrative leave.

The city has further been advised by legal counsel not to discuss specific allegations against employees until the completion of investigations, the city said.

Stanforth said that Sgt. Ron Cravens has been appointed acting chief. A department employee since 1999, Cravens was named Officer of the Year in 2017.

“We depend on our police department to help provide a safe environment for the community, and the city is committed to protecting the integrity of our department and the faith and trust that our citizens place in it,” Stanforth said.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported in late December that the Wilmington Police Department received a complaint of alleged misconduct within the department, and as a result of that complaint, Riley was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation of the allegations by an outside agency.

Weyand said in late December that, “Currently, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and no conclusive findings have been made as of this date; therefore, to ensure the legitimacy of the investigation, the city can only direct requests for additional information to that office.”

The News Journal reported in early December that now former officer and K9 handler Jerry Popp had left the WPD to “pursue other opportunities.”

