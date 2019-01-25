Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jefferson Green, 64, New Vienna, was arrested on a warrant for public indecency.

Roy D. Perkins, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jan. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ralph Rickman, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 8:17 p.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of North Street in reference to a report of harassment. Ralph Rickman, 55, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jan. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Shanks, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Mirabeau Street in reference to a disturbance. Matthew Shanks, 34, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.