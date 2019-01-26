Cottontails, pond rescues and stealing cigarettes

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported thieves looted the Prouty building on North West Street, making off with 40,000 cigarettes and a company truck.

Unemployment in Highland County was “much lower than the national percentages” at .02 percent. According to the article, only 585 of the county’s population of 25,000 were completely unemployed.

Challenging the record established by Ellis Igo of Concord Township, a Mr. U.S. Smart of the Berryville area sold a 630-pound hog in Hillsboro on a Tuesday afternoon.

The state department of game management received 28 crates of Missouri cottontail rabbits for distribution in Hillsboro, Chillicothe, Georgetown and Winchester.

Fire destroyed the roof of a Hillsboro home and caused other damage. The estimated loss was $600.

This week in 1948, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported the local Boy Scout troop was attempting to catch cottontail rabbits to relocate them to more rural environments. But the nimble animals were avoiding “newfangled traps” set by the Boy Scouts. An organizer said the rabbits just had to get used to the smell of the traps.

Subzero temperatures brought a rush of customers to the local coal yards, and there was expected to be no shortage of coal in the winter months.

A former Hillsboro resident was killed in an oil tank explosion in Brazil.

Fresh eggs were 99 cents for two dozens at Schaefer’s Super Markets, while sliced bacon was 48 cents per pound, pure hog lard was 33 cents per pound and fresh ground beef was 45 cents per pound.

A young Rainsboro man invented an alarm that would turn on a light in the morning to wake him up. According to the article, he created the machine because he was deaf.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported the total tax obligation faced by Highland County residents surpassed the $3 million mark. Five hundred trailer owners in the county had not paid trailer taxes on their homes.

Hillsboro police were investigating two breaking and entering incidents and vandalism at Producers Stockyards in town. A Greenfield man was nabbed by a night watchman when he tried to break into The Men’s Room, a clothing store.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Super Fly.”

A man who became known to Highland County residents 13 years prior as a “one-man crime wave” was released on a $6,000 bond in Clinton County, where he was charged with breaking and entering, assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Kaufman’s advertised 50-percent-off sales on winter coats, jeans, sweaters and dress pants.

A 17-year-old from Greenfield was charged for firing a pistol at a house. According to the victim, the bullet passed through the window of the home, causing less than $100 in damage.

Rand Chrysler-Plymouth on West Main Street advertised the Plymouth Gold Duster with a canopy vinyl roof at no extra charge.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported Barack Obama was sworn in at the nation’s capital as America’s first black president.

Quick action saved the life of a Felicity man who fell asleep at the wheel and drove into an icy farm pond. A former U.S. Marine jumped into the water and used his hunting knife to cut the seat belt and free the driver.

Snowfall blanketed most of Ohio, capping a bitter cold weekend that contributed to at least three deaths across the state.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs maintained a perfect record on the season when they defeated McClain High School 54-48 in basketball action.

Greenfield issued a budget reduction plan for 2009 that called for the elimination of four full-time firefighter positions, two police department positions, one position in the finance department and one position in the public service department.

Jillian Faith Trimble was the first baby of the new year.

