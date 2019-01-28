Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Jan. 21-27, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 242 911 calls, answered 140 requests for service, dispatched 132 fire and EMS runs, took 21 offense reports and investigated three traffic crashes.

On Jan. 21 at 8:58 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary at a residence on Wilmington Avenue in Highland. A deputy responded to the scene and an offense report was taken. Among the items taken was an X-Box video game system. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 9000 block of U.S. Route 50 at 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 24 to investigate a prowler complaint. The caller heard suspicious noises outside the residence and wished to have the premises checked. Everything was found to be secure.

At 11:42 a.m. on Jan. 25 a citizen called the sheriff’s office to report an argument between several males at a residence on Zion Lane. Deputies were dispatched to the scene, spoke all parties involved, and resolved the situation peacefully. No offense report was taken, and no charges were filed.

A citizen in the 2000 block of SR 138 called the sheriff’s office at 8:28 p.m. on Jan. 27 to report an abandoned vehicle parked off the roadway near his residence. Deputies located the vehicle and spoke to its owner, who indicated they were having mechanical problems and a tow truck had already been called to remove the vehicle. No report was necessary.