Fairfield schools exploring new projects, costs

The Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education voted during a special meeting Monday to allow Superintendent Tim Dettwiller to contact architectural firms concerning possible building projects in the district, according to Dettwiller.

The superintendent said the school board is considering a multipurpose athletic facility, a preschool, reconfiguring the high school offices, and additional classrooms.

“The board decided we need to have a partner to do some research and see if those projects are feasible and how much they’ll cost,” Dettwiller said. “I asked them to allow me to talk to architectural firms to see if they’re interested in working with us, and hopefully give us a cost estimate.”

Dettwiller said his request was approved by the board.

He said that at February’s regular meeting he will bring the results of his inquiries to the board, and the board will decide how to proceed from there.

The question at that point, Dettwiller said, will be whether the board wants to move forward with any construction, or put the projects “on the the back burner.”

“We’re trying to put it to bed one way or the other, and determine whether we’re going to do this or not,” Dettwiller said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the District Office Conference Room.

