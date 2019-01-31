Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

January 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS:

Walker Riffle, 20, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Brandon Greene, 32, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for violation of court orders.

Chasity Gillenwater, 24, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Richard Wilson, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Megan McNeal, 27, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Shane Storts, 47, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Mootispaw, 56, Washington Court House, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

INCIDENT:

At 3:34 p.m., officers received a report of a male subject in violation of a protection order in the 400 block of North Fourth Street. Shortly after the arrival of officers, a traffic stop was initiated with the vehicle driven by the male subject, however, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped a short time later with the help of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Paul Henderson, 52, New Martinsburg, was arrested for failure to comply, operating a vehicle under the influence, and violation of a protection order.

January 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS:

David Manley, 45, Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Melissa Willis, 40, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant for passing bad checks out of the Greenfield Police Department.

Lori Johnson, 43, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Hillsboro Police Department.