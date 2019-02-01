Wenstrup named to the House Intelligence Committee

Congressman Brad Wenstrup was selected by House Republican leadership to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the 116th Congress.

Wenstrup previously served on the committee during the 115th and 114th Congress.

HPSCI is charged with the oversight of the United States Intelligence Community, which includes the intelligence and intelligence-related activities of 17 agencies of the U.S. government and the military intelligence programs.

“Partnership and oversight of America’s intelligence community is a paramount role of Congress. Brad’s experience on the battlefield and on the House floor will serve him well on the Intelligence Committee,” said Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Our nation faces unprecedented threats from those who wish to do us harm,” Wenstrup said. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that we have reliable intelligence and accountable agencies that the American people can trust. I look forward to continuing the work of overseeing our intelligence agencies to ensure they are fulfilling their mission and keeping us safe.”

Wenstrup has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since 1998, currently holding the rank of colonel. In 2005-2006, he served a tour in Iraq as a combat surgeon, and was awarded a Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge for his service. In 2018, Colonel Wenstrup was awarded the Soldier’s Medal.

Submitted by Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s office.