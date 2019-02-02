Hog thieves, fox problems, ‘lingerie girls’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that thieves stole and killed a hog at a farm on SR 41 near Rainsboro, butchering it completely and hauling off the meat. “Officers have investigated the theft but have no clues as to the identity of the pork eaters,” said the article.

Chester Seaman, a well-known Rainsboro man, was killed in a car accident a mile west of Rainsboro.

The Colony Theatre advertised live on-stage performances by Morris Nelson’s Revue Magnificent, which featured dance routines, acrobats and “lingerie girls.”

Bell’s Theatre advertised showings of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” starring Katharine Hepburn.

Famous Store advertised toilet paper for 25 cents per six rolls.

An advertisement for JOLO, a miracle drug, claimed the plant-based mixture could cure ailments of the stomach and bowels.

Chuck roast was 15 cents per pound at Kroger.

This week in 1956, the Press-Gazette reported 17 accidental deaths were investigated in 1955.

Seven men were indicted on a number of charges, and all but one pled innocent. Charges ranged from driving while intoxicated to assault and battery.

The Hillsboro Fire Department was showing off its new salvage truck, in which would be stored tools, clothing, generators and other equipment.

In sports, Buford clinched the county championship on a Friday night after beating Whiteoak in basketball action.

The paper reported that Southern Ohio “surely has a fox problem,” and commented that if a clothing designer created new styles using fox fur, “they’d greatly benefit a lot of Southern Ohio farm folk, who are losing chickens killed or carried off by foxes.”

The New Vienna Police Department purchased a new 1955 model car as a cruiser.

Flannel shirts were $1.79 at Kaufman Bargain Store; Orlon and wool sweaters were on sale for as little as $3.39, and corduroy pants were reduced to $3.98.

This week in 1967, the Hillsboro News Herald reported rainfall for the month of January fell more than three inches below the average for the month, with a total precipitation count of .83 of an inch, including 0.22 of an inch that fell on Tuesday that week.

Six people were indicted by a grand jury, with charges including cutting with intent to wound and shooting with intent to wound.

Local girl scouts were set to begin cookie sales. Their goal was to sell 400,000 packages.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Stagecoach.”

There were 30 people present at Sunday services in South Liberty. One hundred and four attended Sunday school in Danville.

The new 1967 Cadillac Coupe was advertised for $5,094 at Banyas Cadillac-Pontiac in Chillicothe.

There were three tables in play at Mrs. Ben Bays’ pinochle club on a Thursday evening in Hillsboro.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported a small crew of Hillsboro men from American Electric Power were sent to North Carolina to help restore electrical service in an area that had just experienced “the worst winter storm in ages.”

The 2000 Chevy Malibu was available at Barry’s Chevrolet Oldsmobile Buick in West Union for $199 per month.

In sports, the Hillsboro Lady Indians beat the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets 66-44 in basketball action.

Fire destroyed a log home on SR 138 in Greenfield.

Icy road conditions led to an accident involving a school bus and a pickup truck. While the school bus carried 30 students and the impact knocked the truck off the road, there were no injuries.

Households in southeastern Highland County reported 50 criminal incidents, including theft, burglary and criminal damaging, and a group of residents formed a community watch group.

