Two Lynchburg residents plead to drug charges

Three guns, large amounts of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms found at a Lynchburg home resulted in a couple pleading guilty to drug charges associated with an apparent grow operation in the village.

Nicholas Wright, 31, pled guilty Monday to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies, and Alisa Wright, 39, pled guilty Friday to illegal cultivation of marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile.

Both defendants pled guilty via bills of information, which means they agreed to their charges after negotiation between the prosecution and the defense, according to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins.

According to the bills, Nicholas Wright possessed bulk amounts of mushrooms containing psilocybin, a hallucinogenic chemical, and between two and 11 pounds of marijuana.

Collins said Alisa Wright was charged with cultivating marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile because the couple’s child was present while it was being grown.

Both defendants’ bills of information include a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

The forfeiture specification lists three handguns, $1,600 in cash, and a laundry list of equipment often associated with marijuana cultivation.

Nicholas Wright faces up to six years in prison and Alisa Wright faces up to 18 months in prison.

Collins said Nicholas Wright has a criminal record.

Both defendants are free on own-recognizance bonds.

According to online court records, Alisa Wright is represented by Charles Wharton Slicer Jr. and Nicholas Wright is represented by Leo Patrick Mulligan. Both are Dayton attorneys.

Lynchburg couple caught with guns, mushrooms, pot