Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin Murphy, 36, of Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Mark Melleby, 34, of Sabina, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Adam Hughes, 39, of West Union, was cited for speed.

Zachary Scarberry, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENT

On Feb. 1 at 10:14 p.m. the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road to investigate a theft complaint. Upon arrival, Jeffrey Daley Jr., 35 , of Manchester, was located and confirmed to be stealing from the business. He was arrested for theft and obstructing official business.

ACCIDENT

On Feb. 4 at 3:39 p.m. the police department responded to the area of South High Street near Walnut Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that both vehicles were traveling northbound on South High Street. Hope Lawson, 19, of Washington Court House, was traveling in a vehicle behind a vehicle driven by Florence Gallimore, 56, of Hillsboro. Lawson stated she looked away from the road for a second and when she looked back at the road, the traffic had stopped, causing her vehicle to strike Gallimore’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported on the scene. Lawson was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.