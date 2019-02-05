Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports that for the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 279 911 calls, answered 127 requests for service, dispatched 141 fire and EMS runs, took 29 offense reports and investigated four traffic crashes.

Deputies were dispatched to a Caleb Hill Road residence at 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 29 to investigate a burglary complaint. The homeowner, who was out of town, received information that a person had entered their residence without permission and was still on site. When deputies arrived they located Zachary H. Scarberry, 21, at the residence. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hillsboro Municipal Court.

A Lynchburg resident called the sheriff’s office at 11:08 p.m. on Jan. 30 to report receiving harassing messages and threats via text massage and social media. A deputy spoke to the complainant and an offense report was taken. The suspect was advised to cease any communication with the caller. No charges were filed.

A citizen on Highland Trails called the sheriff’s office at 4:35 p.m. on Feb. 1 to report a theft. A deputy responded to the scene to interview the victim and take an offense report. Further investigation determined that the incident stemmed from a disagreement over a civil issue and nothing was stolen. No report was necessary.

On Feb. 3 at 12:03 p.m. a Monroe Road resident called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious vehicle parked on his property. The vehicle left a short time after the initial call headed toward East Monroe. A deputy patrolled the area, but could not locate the vehicle.