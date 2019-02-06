No primary for four Hillsboro candidates

There will not be a primary election in May for the four candidates that have filed to run for City of Hillsboro offices.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline to file for the primary/special election, and since all four Hillsboro candidates are unopposed, they will move on to the general election in November, according to Steve Witham, elections administrator for the Highland County Board of Elections.

Those four are candidates and the positions they have filed for are:

* Mayor: Justin Harsha (Republican)

* Auditor: Alex Butler (Republican)

* Law Director: Fred J. Beery (Republican)

* Treasurer (for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021): Heather Young (Democrat)

Witham said a person could still file as a non-partisan candidate (the deadline to do that is May 6) or as a write-in candidate (the deadline to do that is Aug. 8).

There will be three special election issues on the May 7 primary ballot in Highland County.

* The Highland County Health Department will have a replacement levy on the ballot to provide sufficient funds to operate health programs and meet expenses. It is an 0.5 mill, five-year levy commencing in 2019, and first due in 2019.

* The Village of Greenfield will have an additional levy for two purposes — maintenance, operation and repair of City Hall; and to stimulate economic development within the village. It is an 0.125 percent income tax, commencing Oct. 1, 2019.

* The Bright Local School District is proposing an additional levy for general permanent improvements. It is for 3.o mills and five years, commencing in 2019, and first due in 2019.

