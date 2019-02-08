Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Teresa Sharpe, 55, of Fairborn, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Zachary Schlater, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

David Raines, 58, of Hillsboro, was cited assured clear distance ahead.

Lori Mulligan, 38, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Kari Singleton, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

At 6:23 p.m., the police department responded to the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road after receiving a complaint from a business of a female falling asleep in one of the isles. Upon officer arrival, a female was located and identified as Angela Mason, 29 of Hillsboro. Mason was found to have an outstanding warrant with Highland County Sheriff’s Office and was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe with white residue in it. Mason was arrested and transported to the Highland County Jail and charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Feb. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Thomas Barney Jr., 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brandon Retherford, 34, of South Point, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Destiny Totton, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

INCIDENT

At 3:20 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road in reference to a report of theft. Upon arrival, the male in question had already left the store. The male was identified as William Suiter III, 32, of Hillsboro. Suiter III was later located and arrested for theft and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.