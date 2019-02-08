Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shane Pitts, 42, Hillsboro, was arrested for a warrant for violation of a court order.

A 15-year-old Greenfield juvenile was charged with criminal trespassing and obstruction.

Maria Cassady, 28, Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Greenfield Police Department and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

INCIDENT

At 12:04 p.m., an officer received a report of a lost or stolen item in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

At 12:37 p.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

At 5:01 p.m., officers were involved in a foot pursuit with a male subject. After a short distance, officers were able to apprehend the subject, a 15-year-old Greenfield resident who was charged with criminal trespassing and obstruction.

Feb. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Young, 38, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant on a failure to appear warrant out of the Greenfield Police Department.

Dustin Beechler, 34, South Salem, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.