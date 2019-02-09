Owls in the blefry, hog theft and chicken manure

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features back in the day.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported two residents of Danville were celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary.

Five and a half inches of snow covered Highland County, the heaviest accumulation of the winter.

Three people who allegedly stole a 250-pound hog from a local farm pled not guilty and were held on $300 bond. Three Mowrystown youths were jailed for stealing chickens in the central and eastern portion of Brown and Highland counties.

The Colony Theatre, owned by Chakeres at the time, advertised showings “Port of Seven Seas,” and “Mysterious Miss X.”

Famous Store advertised table lamps for 89 cents.

Page 4 featured a serial story called “Romance, Inc.” by Oren Arnold.

In classifieds: “FOR SALE — Chicken manure.”

This week in 1947, the front page of the Hillsboro News-Herald featured a photo of five generations of the Johnson family — Emma, Ira, two women identified by their husband’s names, and an infant named Joyce.

A sheep-shearing school event was coming up in Highland County, which was, according to the article, “of special interest to sheepmen.”

Charles Mustard’s garage was robbed in Rainsboro, and thieves stole several tires, a battery, tools and cash.

Kidney beans were 15 cents at Schaefer’s Super Markets, June peas were 12 cents, spaghetti sauce was 21 cents and spinach was 13 cents.

Revival services were in progress at Sinking Spring Methodist Church. Said the article, “Good singing, good preaching and everyone is welcome.”

Bill Wallace Helterbrand, an aviation radioman in the Navy, was awarded the Gold Star in lieu of a Third Air Medal, but the Navy could not find him. Helterbrand was from Highland County.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians fell to the McClain Tigers 46-31 in basketball action.

This week in 1964, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported primary ballots in coming weeks were to be crowded with candidates.

An elderly Highland County farmer was killed when he threw gasoline or kerosene on the fireplace in his living room.

A critical water shortage in Hillsboro had officials scrambling to find new water supplies.

An owl adopted the Evangelical United Brethren Church belfry, and was shown in a front-page photo. Said the article, “There are no bats in this belfry, nor pigeons either, with this rare specimen dominating the roost.”

Specials at Fairley Hardware included utility tubs for $1.75, dish pans for 69 cents, and clothes baskets for 79 cents.

In news from Mt. Olive, 96 were present at Sunday morning services, and the collection was $21.41.

This week in 1998, The Times-Gazette reported ODOT snow plow crews were putting in long hours to battle winter precipitation on the county’s thoroughfares.

The state auditor’s office was demanding financial records from Concord Township for 1995 and 1996, and threatening legal action if officials didn’t produce them.

Six-year-old Owen Raisch was shown with a snowman he built in front of his West Pleasant Street home.

In sports, McClain High School edged out Miami Trace in overtime for a 60-55 victory in basketball action.

The pages of the newspaper were filled with the latest information on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal.

A jury of eight women and four men returned guilty verdicts on 42 of 95 criminal counts against a Hillsboro dentist charged with drug trafficking.

