Hillsboro police officer honored for stopping suicide

Patrol Officer Andrew Gosink of the Hillsboro Police Department, left, was commended Monday night at Hillsboro City Council’s monthly meeting by Chief Darrin Goudy, right, for reportedly stopping a suicide. According to Goudy, Gosink recently responded to a home where a woman was threatening to kill herself with a knife. Gosink forced entry into the home and spoke with the woman, eventually getting close enough to take the knife, according to Goudy. Goudy said Gosink’s quick work gave the woman a “new lease on life.”

Patrol Officer Andrew Gosink of the Hillsboro Police Department, left, was commended Monday night at Hillsboro City Council’s monthly meeting by Chief Darrin Goudy, right, for reportedly stopping a suicide. According to Goudy, Gosink recently responded to a home where a woman was threatening to kill herself with a knife. Gosink forced entry into the home and spoke with the woman, eventually getting close enough to take the knife, according to Goudy. Goudy said Gosink’s quick work gave the woman a “new lease on life.”