20th SATH Auction needs donations

Twenty years ago, Linda Allen decided to hold an auction of donated items to benefit Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH), a nonprofit organization that provides leisure time activities for children with disabilities.

“I figured that people had stuff and they’d donate it, then they would be out of stuff and we’d be done with it,” Allen said Tuesday.

But on March 2, the 20th annual SATH Charity Auction will be held starting at 10 a.m. in Wharton Building on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

“Every year, people just keep the stuff coming in,” Allen said. “I did not think we’d be doing 20 years of carrying out an auction and making this much every year. We really appreciate all the support and from the community and the Hess Auction Company. They’re what make it possible.”

Allen said the auction has never failed to raise at least $7,500 for SATH, and some years it has eclipsed the $10,000 mark.

All proceeds are used for children with special needs in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland and surrounding counties.

While the the auction starts at 10 a.m., Allen said the doors open at 8 a.m. because a lot of people like to see what will be for sale.

And while donated auction items are coming in, there is a need for more. To donate an item contact Allen at 937-366-6657 and she can make arrangements to pick up your donation. Or, donations can be dropped off at the fairgrounds on Thursday, Feb. 28 and Friday, March 1 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., or on the day of the auction.

Some of the items already donated include: a new TV, new toys, doll house, computers, Thirty One Bags, Boyd Bears, John Deere items, Christmas decorations, wall hangings, baskets, tools, miscellaneous furniture, gift baskets filled with various items, gift certificates, Cincinnati Reds tickets, Snow Hill Country Club Golf passes, eye exams, free massages, beauty salon gift certificates, bowling certificates, oil changes, food and more.

Throughout the event, volunteers will be selling items including pulled pork, homemade chili cheese fries, hot dogs and hamburgers straight off a grill, and homemade pies.

“It’s great food and great company, and we appreciate everyone’s support,” Allen said.

