Titus Road will be closed Feb. 14

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Highland County maintenance facility will undertake a single day culvert replacement Feb. 14, requiring closure of Titus Road.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, crews will close Titus Road at its junction with SR 753, approximately one mile south of Greenfield, to replace a deteriorated pipe that is situated under the township road at the routes’ intersection.

Operations will be in effect from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of SR 753 and SR 138 at Greenfield.

Although SR 753 will remain open, motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution in the area as crews will be entering and exiting the work zone.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer. Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.