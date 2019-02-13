Timken Lincoln Day Dinner speaker

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken was be the guest speaker Wednesday at the annual Highland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner held at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Timken was elected party chairman in January 2017. She had previously served as vice chairman of the Stark County Republican Party. She graduated cum laude from Harvard College and received her juris doctorate summa cum laude from The American University, Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C. Born in Cincinnati, she resides in Stark County with her husband, W.J. “Tim” Timken, president of Timken Steel.

