Local artists highlighted at library

The Hillsboro library is currently highlighting two local artists.

Mary Takas’ paintings are on display in the fiction area.

“I loved art and drawing as a little girl,” she said. “It was my favorite subject in school.”

Takas’ background is wide and varied.

“I lived in Pittsburgh and studied fashion design at the art institute there,” she said. “I took watercolor lessons at the Carnegie Museum and took lessons in oils at a private studio.”

Takas’ is a member of the Brush and Palette Art Guild.

“I hope my art brings joy to all who look at it,” she said.

Takas added that her primary mediums are pastels, oils and acrylics. Her paintings currently on display at the library include ones featuring trees in the winter, a little girl with a butterfly on her shoulder, and a dog.

The latter, Takas said, was her father-in-law’s pet.

Also at the Hillsboro library are paintings by Glenn Davis. This is Davis’ second time displaying at the library.

He was born and raised near St. Louis, Mo. before moving to Hillsboro in 2000.

“I’ve always liked art,” Davis said, adding that he sketched throughout his young adulthood. However, he had always wanted to try painting.

Davis described his work as “post-impressionist.” His pieces feature an array of subjects, ranging from nature scenes to portraits.

To learn more about the library’s regularly changing exhibits, visit the Highland County District Library, search for the library on Facebook, or visit www.highlandcolibrary.org. If interested in displaying items, contact Donna O’Dom at 937-393-3114.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.