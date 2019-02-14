Homeless shelter has announced contribution campaign

The Highland County Homeless Shelter has launched a contribution campaign with a need to raise $38,000 to maintain its current levels of grant funding, according to Executive Director Greg Hawkins.

Hawkins said the homeless shelter’s fiscal year 2019 operating budget is $116,853.

“As a private 501(c) (3) non-profit agency, the Highland County Homeless Shelter does not receive any local tax dollars. Our agency is strictly grant and donor funded,” Hawkins said in a news release. “Roughly 65 percent of our operating costs are funded through cash matching grants from the Ohio Development Services Agency, FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program, South Central Power Company, and several other small grants. The remaining 35 percent of total costs are derived from local donations and fundraisers.”

The shelter’s three priority objectives, according the news release, are: to provide education and outreach to potential corporate donors; secure tiered corporate commitment; and match grant funding, remain operational, and provide excellent service to homeless and at-risk clients.

“Can we help ease the burden. Yes,” the news rlease said. “By considering the Highland County Homeless Shelter for a corporate contribution, you are assisting us with program and operational costs which allow us to match grant funding and continue to provide exceptional service to the homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless right here in our backyard.”

Hawkins said donations can be mailed to the shelter at: Highland County Homeless Shelter, 145 Homestead Ave., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; can be dropped off at the shelter; or can be made through PayPal accounts on the shelter’s website and Facebook page.

He said donations like meat, bread, milk, butter and cleaning products also help the shelter meet its budget.

“Bacially anything anyone uses in their household helps offset costs like utilities, which are pretty expensive when we sometimes have 28 people living here,” Hawkins said.

Established in 2004, the shelter is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit emergency facilitiy. It has 28 beds, and serves single men, single women, and families with children. The shelter is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and offers clients safe, temporary shelter for up to 90 days.

“We provide a complete case-managed program that assists the client with overcoming the barriers which led them to homelessness. These services include, but are not limited to, benefit application assistance for SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, SSI/ SSDI, veteran’s services, and many more,” the news release said. “Assistance with resume writing, employment search, GED procurement, budgeting and finance, food and nutrition, medical appointments and prescriptions, parenting classes, and general life skills are provided. Rapid-rehousing programs are available to aid a client in securing stable housing, and referrals for mental health, addiction, domestic violence, veterans and youth services are provided while at the shelter. Bedding, clothing, toiletries and all food are provided during the client’s stay, allowing them to have a safe, secure, stable environment to begin to rebuild their lives.”

The shelter’s stated mission is to provide safe, temporary housing for homeless individuals and families, and aid those homeless with the resources and referrals that will help them obtain and maintain permanent housing.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 936-402-2522.