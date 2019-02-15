In the Kitchen with Sharon

Hello! So, what’s your favorite dish that you fix? If there is a certain recipe that you are looking for just send me an email or call me and I will share your recipe with everyone. I would love to hear from you.

I am always looking for low carb recipes as my son is on a low carb diet. I have found so many great dishes to fix. Of course, I still like to cook my more fattening dishes — and I do.

A few weeks ago I fixed eggplant lasagna. Wow it was delicious. I called my son to have dinner and to see what he thought. He said, “Mom, you can fix this once a week and I won’t mind a bit.”

Easy Low Carb Eggplant Lasagna

Meat Sauce

1 tsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 1/2 lb. ground beef

1 tsp. sea salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 1/2 cup marinara sauce (or more — see notes**)

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

Roasted eggplant

1 medium eggplant (1 1/4 lb); sliced lengthwise into 8 slices, about one-quarter to one-half inch thick (see notes***)

2 tbsp. Olive oil

Sea salt

Black pepper

Cheese filling

8 oz. ricotta cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 large egg

Cheese topping

2 cup mozzarella cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Meat Sauce

Heat oil in a large pan over medium/high heat. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the ground beef. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Cook until browned (about 10 minutes), breaking apart the meat with a spoon or spatula.

Stir in marinara sauce and Italian seasoning. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Simmer for about 10 minutes while preheating the oven and preparing the eggplant.

Roasted Eggplant

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (204 degrees C). Line and grease a baking sheet.

Arrange the eggplant slices in a single layer on a large baking sheet (or two small ones). Brush both sides with olive oil. Season with sea salt and black pepper.

Roast the eggplant in the oven for about 15 minutes, until soft. When done, remove from the oven and leave the oven on at 400 degrees F (204 degrees C).

Cheese Filling

Meanwhile, make the cheese filling. In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and egg.

Assembly

Line the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch (23 x 33 cm) glass or stoneware casserole dish with a single layer of roasted eggplant slices. Top each slice with the ground beef marinara mixture. Spread the ricotta mixture on top. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese. Repeat the layers again, with shredded mozzarella last. (You’ll end up with four oblong stacks — one serving will be half of one of them.)

Bake for 15 minutes, until the cheese on top is melted and golden.

Enjoy! Please let me know what you think…

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.

Sharon Hughes https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_KItchen-tease-2.jpg Sharon Hughes This is a picture of Sharon’s easy, low carb eggplant lasagna. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_In-The-Kitchen-1.jpeg This is a picture of Sharon’s easy, low carb eggplant lasagna. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette