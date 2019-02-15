SR 28 will be closed to traffic Tuesday

Operations for an emergency slide repair project on SR 28 in Ross County continue, and the route will be closed again during the day Tuesday, Feb. 19.

SR 28 was reduced to one lane between Maple Grove Road and Musselman Station Road, approximately two miles west of U.S. Route 50 at Slate Mills, earlier this week after a slip occurred along the shoulder of the route’s westbound lane.

Crews from ODOT District 9’s Lo-Drill team and the Ross County maintenance facility have been working to install a series of 18 drilled shafts along the shoulder; however, due to the need for additional work to install caissons, they will return to the site next Tuesday to complete the project.

The route will be closed again Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. During periods of closure, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 50 at Slate Mills and SR 41 at Bainbridge; at all other times, the route will be open to one lane of signalized traffic.

Although the route will be open during the evening and overnight hours to all non-commercial traffic and eastbound truck traffic, all westbound truck traffic will continue to be detoured via U.S. 50 and SR 41.

It is anticipated that all restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

A crew works on an emergency slide repair project on SR 28 in Ross County. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_Road-closed.jpg A crew works on an emergency slide repair project on SR 28 in Ross County. Submitted photo